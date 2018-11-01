Former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with a DUI after allegedly driving recklessly on a Las Vegas interstate.
On Thursday, Nevada Highway Patrol released body-cam footage of the arrest.
NHP officials say Bonnar was booked on a DUI charge (third offense), resisting an officer and traffic offenses. Officials say their dispatch center received multiple calls about a Cadillac speeding and making unsafe lane changes on Interstate 15. The vehicle was found along the highway about 10 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip.
A trooper reported smelling alcohol when putting handcuffs on the 41-year-old Bonnar, who woke up and resisted arrest. A group of witnesses reportedly assisted police in handcuffing Bonnar.
In the video, one member of the group tells Bonnar as he starts to resist, "You picked the wrong group of guys, dude."
KTNV reported that troopers found an "AR-15 in his vehicle, along with an empty bottle of Smirnoff and a pill bottle for Celecoxib, a prescription pain reliever."
Bonnar was a 2013 inductee into the UFC’s Hall of Fame. He hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2014, and he went just 8-6 during seven years with the promotion. Bonnar was a contestant in 2005 on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC’s long-running reality competition show. He reached the competition’s finale, where he had a spectacular, bloody brawl with Forrest Griffin.
