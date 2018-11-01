Former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with a DUI after allegedly driving recklessly on a Las Vegas interstate.

On Thursday, Nevada Highway Patrol released body-cam footage of the arrest.

NHP officials say Bonnar was booked on a DUI charge (third offense), resisting an officer and traffic offenses. Officials say their dispatch center received multiple calls about a Cadillac speeding and making unsafe lane changes on Interstate 15. The vehicle was found along the highway about 10 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip.