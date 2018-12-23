UFC 232 Moved From Las Vegas to Los Angeles After Jon Jones Failed Drug Test

Jon Jones tested positive for the same substance that caused his 15-month suspension from 2017.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 23, 2018

UFC president Dana White announced Saturday's UFC 232 will no longer take place in Las Vegas and has been moved to Los Angeles, according to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto.

The decision to move the event was because Jon Jones (22-1, 1 NC), who is facing Alexander Gustafsson (18-4) for the light heavyweight title in the main event, tested positive for trace amounts of turinabol, the same substance he tested positive for last year.

After defeating Daniel Cormier in July 2017, Jones was stripped of the championship after the positive test and was given a 15-month suspension.

According to ESPN, the USDA determined Jones's positive test this time around was because of a residual amount of the substance that lingered in Jones's system from 2017. However, Nevada determined it would not license one of the UFC's biggest stars, forcing the move to California, where Jones would get licensed.

White said Jones did nothing wrong in this instance, and the title fight needs to happen without further delay.

Along with Jones vs. Gustafsson, UFC 232 will also feature Cris Cyborg (20-1) vs. Amanda Nunes (16-4) and Carlos Condit (30-12) vs. Michael Chiesa (14-4).

