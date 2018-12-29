Jon Jones will return to the Octagon to face Alexander Gustafsson Saturday night in UFC 232 for the vacant light heavyweight title. The fight will take place at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Jones returns after receiving a 15-month suspension for a failed drug test in 2017. He tested positive for a banned substance and was stripped of his championship title after defeating Daniel Cormier in July 2017.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but was moved to Los Angeles last week. Jones' drug test came back with an "atypical finding," and the USADA said trace amounts of a banned substance lingered in his system from 2017. The Nevada State Athletic Commission needed more time to look into the incident to license Jones for the bout, prompting the move to California.

Saturday night marks a rematch between Jones (22–1–0, 1 NC) and Gustafsson (18–4–0), who first faced off in 2013. The Swedish fighter gave Jones, the then-light heavyweight champion, the biggest challenge of his career at UFC 165. Jones told Sports Illustrated, "I was pushed miles from my comfort zone" by Gustafsson before winning by unanimous decision.

Because of his suspension, Jones (6'4", 84 1/2 inch reach) has not fought since facing Cormier in 2017. Gustafsson (6'5", 79 inch reach) has only competed five times since his 2013 bout with Jones due to injuries. He has gone 3–2 during that time, including a 2015 defeat to Cormier by unanimous decision.

The co-main event features two of the best female fighters. Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will look to defend her title against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Fight Card:

UFC 232 Main card (10 p.m. ET):

• Vacant light heavyweight title: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson

• Women's featherweight title: Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Amanda Nunes

• Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa

• Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson

• Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanoski

UFC 232 "Prelims" (8 p.m. ET on FSI):

• Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

• Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson

• Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan

• BJ Penn vs. Ryan Hall

UFC 232 "Prelims" (6:15 p.m. ET on Fight Pass):

• Montel Jackson vs. Brian Kelleher

• Andre Ewell vs. Nathaniel Wood

• Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis

• Curtis Millender vs. Siyar Bahadurzada

How to Watch:

Time: Coverage for the main card begins at 10 p.m. Jones and Gustafsson are expected to enter the Octagon around 12:30 a.m. ET.

Stream: The fight costs $64.99 and is available through your cable provider or UFC.com.