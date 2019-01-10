Jon Jones Drug Tests From UFC 232 Come Back Clean

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' drug tests from the night of UFC 232 came back clean.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 10, 2019

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' drug tests from the night of UFC 232 came back clean, reports ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Jones was reportedly tested by the USADA and the California State Athletic Commission. There were no picograms of the M3 metabolite found, which was the cause of his match's relocation from Nevada to California.

UFC 232 was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles after Jones tested positive for trace amounts of turinabol, the same substance he tested positive for last year. Jones was stripped of the championship in July 2017 after the positive test and was handed a 15-month suspension. While USADA ruled that the test was caused by a residual amount, Nevada didn't license Jones causing the change of location.

Jones (23-1, 1 NC), defeated Alexander Gustafsson (18-5) for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 232 on Dec. 29. It was Jones' first fight since the suspension. 

