Jon Jones Granted One-Fight License for UFC 235 in Las Vegas

MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

By Charlotte Carroll
January 29, 2019

The Nevada State Athletic Commission cleared Jon Jones for a one-night fight license to face Anthony Smith at UFC 235 after issues with UFC 232 last month.

UFC 232 was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles after Jones tested positive for trace amounts of turinabol, the same substance he tested positive for last year. Jones was stripped of the championship in July 2017 after the positive test and was handed a 15-month suspension. While USADA ruled that the test was caused by a residual amount, Nevada didn't license Jones causing the change of location.

Jones (23-1, 1 NC), defeated Alexander Gustafsson (18-5) for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 232 on Dec. 29. It was Jones' first fight since the suspension. His drug tests from night of UFC 232 came back clean.

He's been cleared for UFC 235, which is slated for March 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC made the official announcement on Twitter not long after Jones was cleared. 

Leading up to the fight, Jones will be tested at least twice a month and he must pay for testing. He will continue to be tested the rest of the year. 

