MMA fighter Conor McGregor was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly smashing a fan's phone outside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami, according to the Miami Herald.

McGregor was taken to a Miami-Dade County jail and charged with strong-armed robbery and misdemanor criminal mischief. He was reportedly in Miami to train for his UFC comeback, with his next fight likely against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

McGregor is no stranger to trouble with the law. He was arrested for attacking a bus in Brooklyn following a UFC event in April 2018. McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in July 2018.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion last fought in Oct. 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has a 21–4 career record.