MMA Star Conor McGregor Pleads Guilty In Melee Case

McGregor has to serve five days of community service and enter an anger management program

By Associated Press
July 26, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct in exchange for community service to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

McGregor will also be evaluated for an anger management program in addition to his five days of community service.

“I just want to say I’m thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” McGregor said outside court. “I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for the support.” He and his entourage then rushed to a waiting SUV, separated by bike-rack barricades from dozens of photographers and reporters.

The 30-year-old Irish fighter was joined in Brooklyn court by his 25-year-old friend and co-defendant Cian Cowley, who got three days of community service and anger management. V

ideo showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in April.

Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.

McGregor has paid to fix the damaged bus.

The charges to which they pleaded guilty are technically violations, meaning they’ll have no criminal record or travel issues. If they violate the terms of their agreement, though, they could be sentenced to 15 days in jail.

The UFC did not immediate respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said the sentence will allow McGregor to “reflect on his conduct and give back to society.”

