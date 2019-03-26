UFC star Conor McGregor announced his retirement on social media late Monday night, bringing his career to a sudden end.

It's the second time in three years that McGregor has said his days of fighting in the octagon are over.

Just hours before his announcement, the 30-year-old McGregor went on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and said that he was preparing for a possible fight at UFC 239 in July.

“I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today.” McGregor later posted on Twitter.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

"He has the money to retire, and his whiskey is KILLIN it,” UFC President Dana White told the AP. “If I was him, I would retire too. He’s retiring from fighting. Not from working. The Whiskey will keep him busy, and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on. He has been so fun to watch!!! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the octagon as he was in it.”

McGregor, who has been pushing for UFC ownership shares, has lately been known for his scrapes with the law instead what he is doing in the UFC.

McGregor was charged with assault and criminal mischief in April 2018 after he attacked a bus at the Barclays Arena in Brooklyn. McGregor pleaded no contest to a count of disorderly conduct.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion was arrested in Miami on March 11 for allegedly stealing and smashing the phone of someone trying to take his photo. He was charged with robbery and criminal mischief.

McGregor's last fight was a loss in October against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. He was suspended for six months and fined following a post-match brawl.