UFC president Dana White condemned Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent Twitter exchange as "unacceptable" and said both fighters will be contacted.

"I am aware of the recent social media exchange between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The ongoing situation has escalated to a level that is unacceptable. As such, we are taking the necessary steps to reach out to both athlete camps and this situation is being addressed by all parties internally [sic]," White said in the statement, per Yahoo! Sport's Kevin Iole.

The two fighters aren't exactly fans of each other but took their beef to a new level online. McGregor posted two photos on Twitter on Tuesday night of Nurmagomedov and his wife with the caption, "Your wife is a towel mate." The Irishman has since deleted the tweet. A screenshot capturing the deleted tweet is included below.

McGregor received intense backlash for criticizing Nurmagomedov's wife and her religious beliefs. Nurmagomedov's agent, Ali Abdelaziz, responded on Twitter on Tuesday night by speaking out against McGregor's tweet and also called him a rapist.

"This guy is insulting someone's wife and making fun of her religion and belief," Abdelaziz wrote. "Religion and family is a no no."

Nurmagomedov also called McGregor a rapist in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Rapist. You are a rapist. You are a hypocrite who is not responsible for your actions. Justice will find you. You will see," he wrote.

Rapist, you are Rapist.

You are a hypocrite who is not responsible for your actions. Justice will find you.

McGregor later referenced his deleted tweet by saying, "Plot twist: It's a goat under that towel," on Twitter on Wednesday.

McGregor is under investigation in Ireland after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in December.

Tensions between him and Nurmagomedov increased following their UFC 229 fight in October. Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in a fourth-round submission on Oct. 6, but they were also involved in a post-fight brawl that broke out between their camps. Both fighters were suspended and fined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their roles in the brawl.