Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor Suspensions Handed Down for UFC 229 Brawl

Suspensions were handed down to Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov after a melee broke out following thier UFC 229 fight in October. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 29, 2019

Suspensions were handed down from the Nevada State Athletic Commission to Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for the melee broke out following their UFC 229 fight in October.

Nurmagomedov (27–0) defeated McGregor (21–4) in a fourth-round submission on Oct. 6, but following the win, he jumped out of the octagon, sparking a melee. McGregor's team had reportedly been trash-talking Nurmagomedov, and then Nurmagomedov's teammates jumped into the octagon to attack McGregor. 

Nurmagomedov is suspended nine months and was fined $500,000 by the NSAC for his role in the post-fight brawl. Nurmagomedov's suspension can be reduced to six months, if he cooperates in the filming and distributing of an anti-bullying PSA. The suspension is retroactive to Oct. 6.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani spoke to Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz following the verdict. Abdelaziz said the length of the suspension was fair for McGregor and Nurmagomedov, but not for his teammates. On the fine difference, Abdelaziz said, "I don't think it's fair. Khabib gets $500k and Conor gets $50k? I think it's b-------."

McGregor was suspended six months and fined $50,000 for his role in the brawl. His suspension expires on April 6.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the Russian’s teammate who jumped the cage, was suspended one year by the NSAC and fined $25,000. Nurmagomedov's other teammate, Zubaira Tukhugov, was suspended a year and fined $25,000 by the NSAC.

Abdelaziz told Helwani that Nurmagomedov is paying his own fine, his two teammates’ fines and $200,000 for his lawyer.

PREWITTKhabib's Post-Fight Antics Overshadowed His Win, but They Also Highlighted the Inevitable

In October, UFC president Dana White told TMZ that Nurmagomedov will "absolutely" not be stripped of his lightweight title despite his role in the brawl. 

