Former UFC Champion TJ Dillashaw Suspended Two Years for EPO Use

Dillashaw was suspended after testing positive for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO) before a flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo on Jan. 19.

By Kaelen Jones
April 09, 2019

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw was suspended two years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO) ahead of a flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo on Jan. 19, the agency announced Tuesday.

Dillashaw did not contest his suspension. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the two-year ban is the maximum sanction for a non-specified substance under the UFC's anti-doping program.

"We all know the pressures to win at all levels of all sport are real and intense," said USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart in a statement. "It is exactly why strong anti-doping efforts are necessary to protect clean athletes' rights, health and safety and to ensure that those who do succumb to these pressures and decide to break the rules will be held accountable in a real and meaningful way, as in this case."

Dillashaw is the second UFC fighter to test positive for EPO since 2015, when the UFC and USADA first partnered. (Gleison Tibau, a lightweight fighter, was the first.) EPO is a peptide hormone that stimulates red blood cell production.

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message