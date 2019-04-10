Prosecutors Release New Video of Conor McGregor Smashing Fan's Phone

New video has been released showing former UFC champion Conor McGregor smashing a fan's phone outside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 10, 2019

A new video has been released that shows former UFC champion Conor McGregor smashing a fan's phone outside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami, reports the Miami Herald. 

McGregor was arrested March 11 for the incident. Miami-Dade prosecutors released the footage Wednesday after charging McGregor with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief, according to the Herald. McGregor has pleaded not guilty.

The fan, along with others, was taking videos of McGregor. The fighter walked up to the fan and punched the phone out of his hand. The fan, Ahmed Abdirzak, filed a lawsuit but reached an out of court settlement with McGregor and dropped the suit, according to the Herald

McGregor last fought in Oct. 2018, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that ended in a brawl. He has a 21–4 career record. He announced his retirement March 26, but later that day the New York Times reported he was under investigation in Ireland after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

