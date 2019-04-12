UFC 236 Preview: Max Holloway's Legacy, Israel Adesanya's Rise and More

Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

A win on Saturday night against Dustin Poirier would put Max Holloway squarely in any pound-for-pound best conversation.

By Jon Wertheim
April 12, 2019

Five thoughts in advance of Saturday night’s UFC 236 card from Atlanta:

Max “Blessed” Holloway has a chance to cement his status as an unsurpassing fighter. The featherweight champ will try to add a belt to his notch, as it were, by beating Dustin Poirier in the co-main event, for the interim lightweight championship. There is very little Holloway doesn’t do well. And though he is coming off a war against Brian Ortega in December, the Hawaiian gave much worse than he got. Though this is billed as a “rematch,” Holloway lost to Poirier seven years ago, a lifetime in the dog years of UFC. (To their credit, neither fighter is putting much stake in that result or storyline.) Today, Holloway is only 27; and a win Saturday night puts him squarely in any pound-for-pound best conversation. To add a layer of stakes, he already knows his next opponent; the mighty Khabib Nurmagamedov, who, by most accounts has never lost a ROUND in UFC.

• Much like Holloway, Dustin Poirier doesn’t get arrested, get suspended or refer to his opponent’s wife with racist terms. So it is that this fight generated less attention in the run-up week than the ongoing ugliness between the other two lightweights not fighting, Conor McGregor and Khabib. But Poirier is one of those consummate professionals who gives the UFC credibility, heft and depth; the supporting actor who doesn’t get the credit he deserves but elevates the promotion. In his 23rd UFC promoted fight, Poirier, age 30, finally gets a chance for a belt. While he will be the underdog, you overlook him at your peril.

• In the co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum gets his shot at a belt against ascending star Israel Adesanya of New Zealand. Like his weight, Gastelum’s career has fluctuated wildly. There are times when he looks like a devastating knockout artist. There are times he gives something other than a wholehearted effort. Gastelum is coming off a disappointing cancellation fight two months ago—hours before UFC 234, his opponent Robert Whittaker suffered a collapsed bowel that forced him to undergo emergency surgery later that day—which he admitted exacted a steep mental price. But Gastelum claims to have recovered. And provided he makes weight, he has a real shot at the interim middleweight belt.

• Is there a UFC fighter whose stock is gaining more altitude than Adesanya? The 29-year-old from New Zealand has run roughshod through his opposition, winning fights in a variety of ways and in a variety of contexts. He is terrifically entertaining when he fights, and when he speaks. And a win on Saturday night against a much different kind of fighter —and different body type—would elevate himself further and set up a Aussie/New Zealand unification title fight against Whittaker.

• Is there a more underrated story in sports than Eryk Anders? He is known to mainstream sports fans as the Alabama linebacker who may well have been the best player on the field during the 2009 BCS championship game against Texas. (Anders made a team-high seven tackles and forced a fumble.) Since then, he has transitioned to MMA and become a serviceable fighter. While he is on a two-fight losing streak, he will have considerable crowd support in SEC-mad Atlanta. And a win Saturday night will elevate his career —and this remarkable story waiting to be amplified.

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message