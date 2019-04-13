Max Holloway (20-3 MMA, 16-3 UFC) and Dustin Poirier (24-5 MMA, 16-4 UFC) will co-headline UFC 236 on Saturday in Atlanta and face off for the 155-pound interim title.

The two last faced off in 2012 at UFC 143. At the time, Poirier was 23 years old with a 11-1 professional record. Holloway was 20 with a 4-0 record.

Poirier handed Holloway his first career defeat in his UFC debut. At the fight, Poirier submitted Holloway via armbar in less than four minutes. Poirier got Holloway against the cage then proceeded to take his victory.

Watch the match below:

This year, the title is up for grabs with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov under suspension due to last October's fight following his victory over Conor McGregor.

How to Watch: You can watch the fight online with ESPN+. Viewers must have an ESPN+ subscription in order to order the fight. New subscribers can order UFC 236 for $79.99 and receive a year-long subscription to ESPN+, a $109.99 value. If you already subscribe to ESPN+, the fight costs $59.99.