Dan Ige is likely going to ask a few more questions before he gives a blood sample ever again.

The UFC fighter explained to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com how he mistakenly supplied a blood sample Thursday to someone looking to collect blood from Ige's neighbor.

"I was half asleep and just went through with it," Ige told ESPN. "She took my blood, and after she was like, 'What's your name?' I told her my name, and she goes, 'Oh, you're not John?' I'm like, 'What the f---? No, I'm not John.'"

The 27-year-old is subjected to random drug testing by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, but the blood collector who visited his Las Vegas home was not a representative of USADA. The collector was looking for Ige's neighbor "John," who confirmed to the fighter that he was scheduled to submit blood work to a private lab.

After leaving Ige, the blood collector found "John" and collected his sample as scheduled.

"The crazy thing was she walked out of my house with my blood," Ige said. "At the time, I wasn't thinking. I was just like, 'You're not here for me, get out of my house.' My main thing now is I want to get my blood back, or get proof that it was destroyed. I don't want my blood just floating out there."

Ige said he contacted the lab but has not recovered his blood sample. UFC advised him to file a police report.

"Who else comes to my door at 6 a.m. and wants blood or urine?" Ige said. "I didn't think about it. I don't want to get anyone in trouble, but this is for my peace of mind. I don't want to have a clone somewhere out there, or end up in a crime scene."

In his pro career, Ige is 11-2 and he's won his last three bouts.