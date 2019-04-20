Alistair Overeem will face Aleksei Oleinik when the UFC heads to Russia for UFC St. Petersburg on Saturday.

It will be a heavyweight match-up between Overeem and last-minute replacement Oleinik after Alexander Volkov pulled out.

Overeem, the "Demolition Man" last took down Sergey Pavlovich in November 2018.

Oleinik, the "Boa Constrictor" is on a two-fight win streak.

How to Watch: You can watch the fight online with ESPN+. Viewers must have an ESPN+ subscription in order to order the fight. New subscribers can order St. Petersburg for $79.99 and receive a year-long subscription to ESPN+, a $109.99 value. If you already subscribe to ESPN+, the fight costs $59.99. Because of the time difference, the fight will air in the early afternoon in the United States.

