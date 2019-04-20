Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik: Tale of the Tape: Records, Bios, Size

See how Alistair Overeem Aleksei Oleinik measure up to each other.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 20, 2019

Alistair Overeem will face Aleksei Oleinik when the UFC heads to Russia for UFC St. Petersburg on Saturday. 

It will be a heavyweight match-up between Overeem and last-minute replacement Oleinik after Alexander Volkov pulled out. 

Overeem, the "Demolition Man" last took down Sergey Pavlovich in November 2018.

Oleinik, the "Boa Constrictor" is on a two-fight win streak.

How to Watch: You can watch the fight online with ESPN+. Viewers must have an ESPN+ subscription in order to order the fight. New subscribers can order St. Petersburg for $79.99 and receive a year-long subscription to ESPN+, a $109.99 value. If you already subscribe to ESPN+, the fight costs $59.99. Because of the time difference, the fight will air in the early afternoon in the United States. 

Check out the Tale of the Tape below:

  Overeem Oleinik
Record 44-17-0 (1 NC) 57-11-1
Age 38 41
Weight 265 lbs. 240 lbs.
Height 6'4" 6'2"
Reach 80 inches 80 inches
Stance Orthodox Orthodox
Hometown Waianae, HI Coconut Creek, FL
Odds

-254

+200

