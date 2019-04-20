Former title challenger Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleniki will headline the heavyweight main event at Fight Night 149 on April 20, 2019, during UFC's MMA debut in Saint Petersburg, Russia at Yubileyny Sports Palace.

Overeem (44–17, 1 NC) took a knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 141 last October, which snapped a two-fight losing streak for the 38-year-old striker.

Oleniki (57–11–1) is native of Ukraine who is a naturalized Russian citizen. The 41-year-old fighter has 45 submission wins and has won four of his last five fights, all by choke.

Khabib Nurmagomedov teammate Islam Makhachev will co-headline the main card as he welcomes Arman Tsarukyan in his UFC debut.

How to watch the fight:

Time: 1 p.m. ET start for the Main Card

TV channel: ESPN+

Live stream: You can watch the game online on ESPN+. Sign up today for a seven-day free trial.