Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith Live Stream: Watch UFC Fight Night 153

Find out how to watch UFC Fight Night 153 on Saturday, June 1.

By Jenna West
June 01, 2019

The UFC is heading to Sweden for the first time in more than two years with UFC Fight Night 153 at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe on Saturday. Swedish fighter Alexander Gustafsson will face Anthony Smith to headline the main card.

Gustafsson (18-5-0) last fought in December 2018, where he was knocked out by Jon Jones in the third round. He's lost three of his last five bouts, with his other losses coming from Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson. Smith (31-14-0) is also coming off a recent loss to Jones via unanimous decision after five rounds. The Nebraska native moved up to the light heavyweight division in June 2018 and quickly saw results, knocking out Rashad Evans and Mauricio Rua that summer. He later submitted Volkan Oezdemir in a bout in the fall of 2018 to earn the fight with Jones.

How to Watch:

MAIN CARD:

Time: The main card starts at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2 

UFC Fight Night 153 Main Card:

• Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

• Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakić

• Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold

• Damir Hadžović vs. Christos Giagos

• Daniel Teymur vs. Sung Bin Jo

Preliminary Card:

• Rostem Akman vs. Sergey Khandozhko

• Tonya Evinger vs. Lina Länsberg

• Stevie Ray vs. Leonardo Santos

• Nick Hein vs. Frank Camacho

• Bea Malecki vs. Eduarda Santana

• Darko Stošić vs. Devin Clark

• Joel Alvarez vs. Danilo Belluardo

