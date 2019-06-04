Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier will meet in the highly-anticipated lightweight title fight on Sept. 7 at UFC 242, UFC president Dana White confirmed on Tuesday on ESPN's SportsCenter.

The match will take place in Abu Dhabi and will be Nurmagomedov's first fight since beating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October. After the fight, Nurmagomedov and McGregor got into a melee, and the Nevada State Athletic Commission handed Nurmagomedov a nine-month suspension for it.

Nurmagomedov, 30, was already expected to return to the Octagon for UFC 242, and his agent Ali Abdelaziz shared last month that the fighter wants to defend his lightweight title three times in less than a year.

Nurmagomedov (27–0) has never lost a UFC fight and is the lightweight champion, while Poirier (25–5, 1 NC) is the interim titleholder after beating Max Holloway at UFC 236 in April.