Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier Set For Sept. 7 at UFC 242

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier will meet in a lightweight title fight this fall.

By Jenna West
June 04, 2019

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier will meet in the highly-anticipated lightweight title fight on Sept. 7 at UFC 242, UFC president Dana White confirmed on Tuesday on ESPN's SportsCenter.

The match will take place in Abu Dhabi and will be Nurmagomedov's first fight since beating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October. After the fight, Nurmagomedov and McGregor got into a melee, and the Nevada State Athletic Commission handed Nurmagomedov a nine-month suspension for it.

Nurmagomedov, 30, was already expected to return to the Octagon for UFC 242, and his agent Ali Abdelaziz shared last month that the fighter wants to defend his lightweight title three times in less than a year.

Nurmagomedov (27–0) has never lost a UFC fight and is the lightweight champion, while Poirier (25–5, 1 NC) is the interim titleholder after beating Max Holloway at UFC 236 in April.

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message