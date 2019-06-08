UFC 238 is set to take place from inside the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, June 8. The first fight is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET.

The event's main card will pit bantamweight fighter Henry Cejudo against Marlon Moraes.

Below is a full itinerary for Saturday's event.

Main event - Bantamweight

Henry Cejudo (14–2–0) vs. Marlon Moraes (22–5–1)

Cejudo most recently fought TJ Dillashaw, winning the UFC 143 bout with a first-round KO/TKO in January. Moraes last won a Fight Night 144 match against Raphael Assuncao, forcing a first-round submission.

Co-main - Woman Flyweight

Valentina Shevchenko (16–3–0) vs. Jessica Eye (14–6–0, 1 NC)

Shevchenko most recently topped Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 via unanimous decision in December. Eye also last fought at UFC 231, where she defeated Katlyn Chookagian via split decision.

Lightweight

Tony Ferguson (24–3–0) vs. Donald Cerrone (36–11–0, 1 NC)

Ferguson most recently fought at UFC 229 in October and defeated Anthony Pettis via second-round KO/TKO. Cerrone fought at UFC Fight Night in May, where he beat Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision.

Heavyweight

Tai Tuivasa (8–1–0) vs. Brady Ivanov (17–2–0)

Tuivasa last fought in December at UFC Fight Night event, where he lost to Junior Dos Santos via second-round KO/TKO. Ivanov competed at a UFC Fight Night event in March, defeating Ben Rothwell via unanimous decision.

Here's how to watch Saturday's bout

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pay-per-view

Live stream: ESPN+

Watch Details: You can watch the fight online with ESPN+. Viewers must have an ESPN+ subscription in order to order the fight. New subscribers can order UFC 237 for $79.99 and receive a year-long subscription to ESPN+, a $109.99 value. If you already subscribe to ESPN+, the fight costs $59.99.