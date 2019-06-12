UFC fighter Macy Chiasson is suing an apartment complex and crane company after a fatal crane collapse damaged her Dallas apartment.

A crane company was working at a different building on Sunday when it collapsed, sending it into several apartments and destroying several floors and a parking garage in the process.

A woman was killed and several others were injured in the crane collapse.

Bigge Crane and Rigging and the apartment owner, Elan Dallas City Lights, were named defendants in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the defendants “breached their duties of ordinary care to the Plaintiff by failing to adequately warn the Plaintiff and others of the condition and failing to make that condition reasonably safe.”

Chiasson said she was in her apartment when she heard a noise, and then debris started to fall and comes through the door. She said she grabbed her dog and ran outside barefoot, cutting her feet on broken glass.

“I’ve lost everything. Once I heard all the crashing and felt the shaking I looked at my dog and got out of there as fast as possible," Chiasson said to UFC.com. I didn’t even have any shoes on,” Chiasson said. “It reminds you how valuable life is. You’re not replaceable, but material items are.”

Chiasson seeks damages “awarded against the Defendants in a sum that is not less than three times the amount of the Plaintiff’s actual damages.”

“Honestly it is really similar to what you do in the cage,” Chiasson said. “You can’t really think about what you’re doing in the moment. You have to react, protect yourself and understand how to deal with uncomfortable situations.”