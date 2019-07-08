Thiago Santos Fought Jon Jones Through ACL, MCL, PCL, Meniscus Tears

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Thiago Santos fought his light heavyweight title bout against Jon Jones at UFC 239 on Saturday while battling a slew of injuries. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 08, 2019

Thiago Santos fought his light heavyweight title bout against Jon Jones at UFC 239 on Saturday while battling a slew of injuries. 

Santos manager Alex Davis confirmed to ESPN that the fighter tore the ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus of his left knee in the main event in Las Vegas after tests came back Monday. Davis said Santos is likely out for the rest of 2019 and beyond.

Jones won the fight by split decision, retaining the 205-pound title. It was the first time Jones ever went to decision and lost on one of the judge's scorecards.

By the end of the fight, Santos looked as if he was fighting on one leg as his left knee was injured and buckled. 

Following the fight, Santos said he felt something give way in his left knee at the end of the first round.

Santos, 35, is 21–7 after his defeat at UFC 239.

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message