Thiago Santos fought his light heavyweight title bout against Jon Jones at UFC 239 on Saturday while battling a slew of injuries.

Santos manager Alex Davis confirmed to ESPN that the fighter tore the ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus of his left knee in the main event in Las Vegas after tests came back Monday. Davis said Santos is likely out for the rest of 2019 and beyond.

Jones won the fight by split decision, retaining the 205-pound title. It was the first time Jones ever went to decision and lost on one of the judge's scorecards.

By the end of the fight, Santos looked as if he was fighting on one leg as his left knee was injured and buckled.

Following the fight, Santos said he felt something give way in his left knee at the end of the first round.

Santos, 35, is 21–7 after his defeat at UFC 239.