The UFC released fighter Cat Zingano from her contract on Wednesday, according to MMA Junkie.

Zingano fought with the UFC for seven fights from April 2013 to December 2018. The bantamweight fighter last fought at UFC 232 and lost to Megan Anderson in a first-round TKO. Zingano exited the ring at UFC 232 after Anderson's toe poked her in the eye.

The 37-year-old fighter is 1–4 in her last five fights. Her lone win since 2015 was against Marion Reneau, a victory by unanimous decision in July 2018.

Zingano burst onto the scene with a victory over Miesha Tate in her career debut. But a torn ACL following the win halted her career. She lost to Ronda Rousey by submission at UFC 185 in February 2015.