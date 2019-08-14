Report: Cat Zingano Released by UFC After Loss at UFC 232

Zingano is 1–4 in her last five fights, including a first-round TKO loss to Megan Anderson at UFC 232. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 14, 2019

The UFC released fighter Cat Zingano from her contract on Wednesday, according to MMA Junkie

Zingano fought with the UFC for seven fights from April 2013 to December 2018. The bantamweight fighter last fought at UFC 232 and lost to Megan Anderson in a first-round TKO. Zingano exited the ring at UFC 232 after Anderson's toe poked her in the eye.

The 37-year-old fighter is 1–4 in her last five fights. Her lone win since 2015 was against Marion Reneau, a victory by unanimous decision in July 2018. 

Zingano burst onto the scene with a victory over Miesha Tate in her career debut. But a torn ACL following the win halted her career. She lost to Ronda Rousey by submission at UFC 185 in February 2015.

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message