Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Live Stream: Watch UFC 241 Online

Find out how to watch Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 in UFC 241 on Saturday, August 17.

By Jenna West
August 17, 2019

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will reunite in the Octagon at Anaheim's Honda Center on Saturday.

Cormier (22–1, 1 NC) will defend his heavyweight title against Miocic (18–3), who he won it from last summer with a knockout. The loss ended Miocic's streak of winning three straight bouts, but he hasn't fought since facing Cormier.

Saturday night's main card also includes Nate Diaz's (19–11) return after a three-year absence following his rematch loss to Conor McGregor in August 2016. Diaz will face Anthony Pettis (22–8) in the co-main event.

How to Watch the Main Card: 

Time: 10 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: You can watch the pay-per-view main card on ESPN+.

UFC 241 Main Card:

• Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

• Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

• Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

• Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

• Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Prelims (Watch it on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET):

• Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy

• Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

• Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose

• Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

Early prelims (Stream it on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET):

• Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

• Kyung Ho Kang vs. Brandon Davis

• Sabina Mazo vs. Shana Dobson

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message