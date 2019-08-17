Find out how to watch Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 in UFC 241 on Saturday, August 17.
Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will reunite in the Octagon at Anaheim's Honda Center on Saturday.
Cormier (22–1, 1 NC) will defend his heavyweight title against Miocic (18–3), who he won it from last summer with a knockout. The loss ended Miocic's streak of winning three straight bouts, but he hasn't fought since facing Cormier.
Saturday night's main card also includes Nate Diaz's (19–11) return after a three-year absence following his rematch loss to Conor McGregor in August 2016. Diaz will face Anthony Pettis (22–8) in the co-main event.
How to Watch the Main Card:
Time: 10 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: You can watch the pay-per-view main card on ESPN+.
UFC 241 Main Card:
• Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic
• Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz
• Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa
• Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff
• Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch
Prelims (Watch it on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET):
• Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy
• Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen
• Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose
• Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney
Early prelims (Stream it on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET):
• Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel
• Kyung Ho Kang vs. Brandon Davis
• Sabina Mazo vs. Shana Dobson