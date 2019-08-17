Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will reunite in the Octagon at Anaheim's Honda Center on Saturday.

Cormier (22–1, 1 NC) will defend his heavyweight title against Miocic (18–3), who he won it from last summer with a knockout. The loss ended Miocic's streak of winning three straight bouts, but he hasn't fought since facing Cormier.

Saturday night's main card also includes Nate Diaz's (19–11) return after a three-year absence following his rematch loss to Conor McGregor in August 2016. Diaz will face Anthony Pettis (22–8) in the co-main event.

How to Watch the Main Card:

Time: 10 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: You can watch the pay-per-view main card on ESPN+.

UFC 241 Main Card:

• Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

• Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

• Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

• Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

• Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Prelims (Watch it on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET):

• Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy

• Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

• Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose

• Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

Early prelims (Stream it on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET):

• Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

• Kyung Ho Kang vs. Brandon Davis

• Sabina Mazo vs. Shana Dobson