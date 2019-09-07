Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier Live Stream: Watch UFC 242 Online, Time

Find out how to watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier in UFC 242 on Saturday, Sept. 7.

By Jenna West
September 07, 2019

Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to the Octagon to defend his lightweight title against interim champ Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov ends his 11-month absence, which included a nine-month suspension, after defeating Conor McGregor in a fourth-round submission at UFC 229 last October. The Russian received the suspension for jumping out of the Octagon after the fight and sparking a brawl.

Poirier became the interim titleholder after beating Max Holloway at UFC 236 in April.

Fans can purchase the pay-per-view match via ESPN+. The main event will air at 2 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will also stream the prelims (noon ET) and early prelims (10:15 a.m. ET), will FX will also air the prelims on TV at noon ET.

Main Event (PPV via ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET):

• Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

• Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

• Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

• Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

• Mairbek Taisumov vs. Diego Ferreira

Prelims (ESPN+ and FX at noon ET):

• Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee

• Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy

• Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras

• Ottman Azaitar vs. Teema Packalen

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 10:15 a.m. ET):

• Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

• Nordine Taleb vs. Muslim Salikhov

• Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings

• Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam

