Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to continue his dominant, undefeated ways, while his opponent, Dustin Poirier, attempts to create a massive upset with a knockout victory.

Nurmagomedov and Poirier meet in today’s UFC 242 main event in the heat of Abu Dhabi for a Lightweight title unification fight.

Poirier (25-5-1) became the interim champ with a resounding victory over Max Holloway this past April at UFC 236. Despite the significance of that win, he has never grappled with an opponent quite like Nurmagomedov (27-0).

Can Poirier knock out Nurmagomedov? His opportunity to make history will come down to a few factors. His jiu jitsu needs to hold up against Nurmagomedov’s wrestling. Also, Poirier needs to develop a rhythm where he is stopping takedowns and landing big shots on his feet. If he can control Nurmagomedov’s posture, stop his takedowns and avoiding going being grounded out, then we could be looking at a new champion -- though that is a tall task to ask. Otherwise, we will see more of what we have already seen from Nurmagomedov, which will be a submission victory.

The other top fight on the card is Edson Barboza against Paul Felder. This fight marks a major opportunity for Felder to elevate himself in the lightweight division.

Questions will be answered momentarily at UFC 242, so follow along for updates throughout the fights.

Opening fight: Mairbek Taisumov vs. Diego Ferreira (lightweight division)

Mairbek Taisumov opens the 242 main card against Diego Ferreira, who is a very entertaining fighter but not nearly as dangerous as Taisumov.

Taisumov will need to contain Ferreira’s jiu jitsu. His speed and power should be too much for Ferreira, and his footwork is the better of the two. The shorter the fight, the better for Taisumov, and a longer fight should favor Ferreira.

2:36 p.m. ET

Through two rounds, Taisumov and Ferreira each need a definitive third round to win this fight.

Ferreira is laying constant pressure on Taisumov, but he also took some brutal shots, especially one that led to a cut above his left eye. Ferreira will look to deliver a combo of hooks to put away Taisumov, but that’s easier said than done.

Clearly, the heat is adversely impacting fighters and altering game plans, so it will be interesting to see how that continues to play out.

2:40 p.m. ET

After going three rounds, Carlos Ferreira was declared the winner by unanimous decision. He now has a five fight win streak.

Ferreira forced Taisumov to deal with constant adversity.

The longer fight benefited the cardio of Ferreira, who looked like he was ready for five rounds instead of three.

This is the most meaningful win of Ferreira’s career. His nonstop offensive assault was too much for Taisumov.

2:48 p.m. ET

The lone heavyweight fight is up next, as favorite Curtis Blaydes takes on Shamil Abdurakhimov.

A pressing side plot to 242 is the oppressive heat, and we’ll see how that affects the heavyweights.

This show was supposed to be “inside” due to the special build, but the AC units did not get up and running, which is a massive miss by the UAE and UFC. With a temperature of 99 degrees, we’re being told it feels closer to 120 in the venue. All in charge will continue to take heat over this, especially depending on how the rest of the card plays out.