BJ Penn Officially Released From UFC Contract

Dana White previously said BJ Pen would never fight in UFC again.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 26, 2019

UFC president Dana White told Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports that BJ Penn has officially been released from his UFC contract.

Earlier this month, White said Penn would never fight in the promotion again after video surfaced showing Penn in a physical altercation in Hawaii.

"He won't fight again. That's it. That's a wrap," White said earlier this month when he announced Penn would not fight again in UFC. "It's not even that this was the 'last straw.' I didn't love him continuing to fight anyway, but when you have the relationship that he and I have, and he's getting me on the phone, begging me for another fight, begging me for another opportunity, it's hard for me to, you know, turn him down. But after what I saw on that video. BJ, he needs to focus on his personal life and get himself together before he thinks about fighting again."

Penn was supposed to fight Nik Lentz in his last bout with UFC.

Penn lost his last seven fights and hasn't gotten a win since 2010.

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message