Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes tells the Montgomery Advertiser that police have "strong reason to believe" human remains discovered on Monday in Macon County, Alabama belong to missing teenager Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Blanchard, 19, was last seen in surveillance footage from an Auburn, Alabama convenience store on October 23rd. She was reported missing by her family after she did not come home that night.

Blanchard's car was discovered scraped and dented in Montgomery, Alabama two days after she was reported missing. Police suspected foul play “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury” based on evidence inside the car. Macon County is between Montgomery and Lee County.

Two weeks after she was reported missing, 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested after police filed a first-degree kidnapping warrant. Yazeed was out in Florida on a $295,000 bond for charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and possession of marijuana in connection to the beating of two men in a Montgomery hotel in January, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Yazeed was also seen in the surveillance video.

35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher was also charged with first-degree kidnapping for assisting in disposing of evidence and providing transportation for Yazeed.

Both men are being held in jail without bond.

Blanchard was a student at Southern Union State Community College.