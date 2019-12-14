Find out how to watch UFC 245's stacked card on Saturday.

Frank Franklin II/AP/Shutterstock

Colby Covington will take on Kamaru Usman for his UFC Welterweight Championship in UFC 245's main event on Saturday night.

Usman vs. Covington is among three world title fights on a stacked card at the event at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

Usman (15–1) looks to defend his title against Covington (15–0) after winning it with a unanimous decision against former champ Tyron Woodley in March. For Covington, a former Interim UFC Welterweight champ, the fight represents the opportunity to prove he is the most dominant welterweight in the world. He set himself up for a title shot with a win over Robbie Lawler by unanimous decision in August.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Saturday's fights also include Max Holloway facing Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight co-main event, with Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie in a women's bantamweight title bout.

Holloway (21–4) will fight Volkanovski (20–1) for his UFC featherweight title after defending it three times, most recently against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 in July.

Nunes (18–4) has nine straight victories and will put her women's bantamweight title on the line against former women's featherweight titleholder de Randamie (9–3).

You can watch the pay-per-view UFC 245 main card on ESPN+ on Saturday night.

HOW TO WATCH:

Early Prelims: ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET

Prelims: ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET

Main Card: ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

FIGHT CARD:

Main Event:

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

Preliminary Card:

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Ketlen Vieira vs. Irene Aldana

Ian Heinisch vs. Omari Akhmedov

Early Prelims: