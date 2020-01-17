Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Make Weight For UFC 246

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone easily made weight on Friday to qualify for UFC 246's main event.

Both McGregor and Cerrone clocked in at 170 pounds.

This is McGregor's first fight since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018's notorious UFC 229, which saw Nurmagomedov beat McGregor into submission for the victory. Nurmagomedov subsequently jumped out of the cage and charged at McGregor's training partner. McGregor (21-4) also hopped on top of the cage to join the melee.

Since then, McGregor has been embroiled in a series of controversies. He was arrested in March for taking a tourist's cell phone and smashing it into the ground. He was charged with assault after sucker-punching a bar patron. He is the subject of two sexual assault investigations in Ireland, according to The New York Times. The 31-year-old from Dublin has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the relatively unknown Cerrone (36-13) has never won a major fight but is popular among MMA circles. He lost his last bout against Justin Gaethje by TKO.