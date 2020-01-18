UFC 246 Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Fight Card, Start Times
Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon to take on Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in UFC 246's main event on Saturday night.
McGregor (21–4–0) has not fought since he was submitted in the fourth round of a UFC 229 lightweight title fight by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. After the match, Nurmagomedov climbed over the cage and ran toward McGregor's entourage. McGregor also went to the top of the cage to join the melee. Both men were suspended for their roles in the brawl.
Cerrone (36–13–0, 1 NC) and McGregor will meet at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for a non-title welterweight fight. "Cowboy" is coming off a 2–2 2019 campaign, with his most recent fight ending in a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in September.
The main card will stream on pay-per-view on ESPN+.
How to Watch UFC 246:
Main Card:
Time: 10 p.m. ET
BROADCAST: PPV - PRELIMS: ESPN+
Bundle and save over 25% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $84.98
Preliminary Card:
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Early Prelims:
Time: 6:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream: UFC Fight Pass
Fight Card:
Main Card:
- Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
- Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
- Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
- Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
- Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Preliminary Card:
- Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
- Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson
Early Prelims:
- Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet
- Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
- Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
- Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
