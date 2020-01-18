Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon to take on Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in UFC 246's main event on Saturday night.

McGregor (21–4–0) has not fought since he was submitted in the fourth round of a UFC 229 lightweight title fight by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. After the match, Nurmagomedov climbed over the cage and ran toward McGregor's entourage. McGregor also went to the top of the cage to join the melee. Both men were suspended for their roles in the brawl.

Cerrone (36–13–0, 1 NC) and McGregor will meet at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for a non-title welterweight fight. "Cowboy" is coming off a 2–2 2019 campaign, with his most recent fight ending in a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in September.

The main card will stream on pay-per-view on ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 246:

Main Card:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

BROADCAST: PPV - PRELIMS: ESPN+

Preliminary Card:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Early Prelims:

Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: UFC Fight Pass

Fight Card:

Main Card:

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card:

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Early Prelims:

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet



Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

