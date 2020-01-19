It's been over 15 months since Conor McGregor's last fight, a submission defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. Now he returns to the Octagon to face MMA legend Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. Follow along with Sports Illustrated's live blog:

Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik — 11:28pm ET

Aleksei Oleinik just notched the 46th submission victory in his career.

Oleinik (58-13-1) defeated Maurice Greene (8-4) in the waning moments of Round Two, making Greene tap to a ferocious arm bar.

Two takedowns from Oleinik allowed him to control the opening round from the mat. Greene withstood an incredible amount of punishment, surviving into the second round. Both fighters entered the second round exhausted, but a third takedown from Oleinik put him into position for the win.

The 6’7” Greene looked to have an advantage entering this fight, but he couldn't land any significant kicks to impact the fight. Oleinik has been fighting professionally since 1997. Twenty-three years into his career, it is still impossible to count him out of any fight.

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne — 10:58 p.m. ET

Ode Osbourne made his pay per view debut against the veteran Brian Kelleher, which is a very tough task, so a major question entering this fight was how Osbourne would respond to the pressure.

In the end—and it didn’t take long—Osbourne made the mistake of exposing his neck, and Kelleher capitalized.

Kelleher (20-10) used his experience to force the fight onto the mat and win with an early guillotine submission. Osbourne (6-3) couldn't use his speed to any significant advantage in the opening round, and Kelleher looked back in old form after not fighting since December 2018.

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira — 10:39 p.m. ET

Carlos Diego Ferreira celebrated his birthday his 35th in style.

Ferreira (17-2) dominated Anthony Pettis (22-10), earning his sixth consecutive victory with a neck crank to force a quick submission just under two minutes into the second round.

Ferreira was masterful on the ground, forcing Pettis down to the ground, getting his back and squeezing out any possibility that Pettis would return to his “Showtime” form. Pettis has now dropped three of his last four fights, which is an alarming pattern for someone who was once among the most elite fighters in UFC.

Ferreira has not lost since 2015, and he is officially a monster in the lightweight division with this statement against Pettis.

Pre-Fight — 10:07 p.m. ET

Conor McGregor is back.

But will his return be a victorious one? Standing in his way is Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, an MMA legend who is hungry to break his two-fight losing streak and add a noteworthy victory to his career highlight reel. The fight headlines UFC 246, which is a card lacking depth but offers serious starpower on top.

McGregor is an instant draw for the UFC, and a win will catapult him back into title contention or even lead him on a path to face Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title. McGregor is the favorite for good reason, as Cerrone has a chin that is not likely to hold up against an opponent with a left hand that can knock out anyone on planet earth. But if Cerrone can withstand the initial onslaught from McGregor and extend this fight into the second or third round, using his size advantage to dictate the pace of this fight, then McGregor could be in for a very long, and painful, night in this five-round fight.

Raquel Pennington also looks to avenge a loss to Holly Holm. Pennington lost to Holm by split decision at UFC 184 in 2015, then watched as Holm’s career skyrocketed with a victory against Ronda Rousey. Pennington is operating at the highest level of her career, and a win here will establish herself as a top contender in the women’s bantamweight division. Anthony Pettis also looks to stop a moving train in Carlos Diego Ferreira, while Maurice Greene meets Alekski Oleinik in heavyweight action. The last fight on the main card is a late addition of bantamweights as Brian Kelleher fights Ode Osbourne.

The focus for UFC 246 is on the headline. Even without a title on the line, there is a lot at stake for both McGregor and Cerrone, and that is the fight that UFC is hoping fight fans will believe is worth the price of admission.