Dana White Planning to Host UFC Fights at Private Island

UFC president Dana White said on Monday he is "securing a private island," to host UFC fights during the coronavirus crisis.

"I'm a day or two away from securing a private island," White said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "We're getting the infrastructure put in place now. ...So as of April 18, the UFC is back up and running.

White said the UFC plans to fly foreign fighters to the island to fight, as they are currently not allowed into the United States for UFC bouts. White did not disclose the location of the island where he will be hosting fights.

Justin Gaethje will fight Tony Ferguson in UFC 249 on April 18. Gaethje replaces lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who said he is unable to leave Russia amid the pandemic. White said he hopes to "be pumping out fights every week," despite the coronavirus pandemic.

No fans will be present at UFC 249, or any fight in the near future, per White. All athletes will be consistently tested and monitored for COVID-19.

There are more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 176 countries. At least 70,000 people have died.