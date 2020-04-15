UFC president Dana White is planning the organization's next event on May 9 at a location to be determined as it looks become the first first major sports organization to return to a normal schedule, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Last week, UFC postponed all of its events indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic as White was ordered to "stand down" by top Disney and ESPN executives, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

The news of the UFC's initial schedule adjustment came shortly after California senator Dianne Feinstein issued a statement urging White to delay UFC 249, which was slated to take place on April 18 at Tachi Palace Casino Resort just outside of Fresno, Calif.

Feinstein's statement admonished White's decision to host the event given the current health crisis.

The UFC's next pay-per-view event is UFC 250, which was originally scheduled to take place on May 9 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Per ESPN, that event will no longer happen in Brazil, but it remains a target return date.

White also previously said he is "securing a private island," to host UFC fights during the global health crisis.

As of Tuesday evening, there have been more than 1.9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, causing at least 124,000 deaths. There are nearly 600,000 confirmed cases in the United States.