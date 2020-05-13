UFC's busy schedule continues with UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday night.

Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira headline the evening in a light heavyweight main event. Smith (33-14) has won three of his last four fights, while Teixeira (30-7) has won three consecutive bouts. Smith and Teixeira were originally scheduled to fight in Nebraska on April 25, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night:

Time: Prelims start at 6 p.m. ET, Main Card begins at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Wednesday's main event includes Ovince St. Preux (24–13) vs. Ben Rothwell (37–12). The bout marks OSP's first since he moved up to the heavyweight division after previously competing at light heavyweight.

UFC returned last Saturday after an eight-week hiatus during the pandemic. The commission kicked off its series of three events in six days in Jacksonville with UFC 249, where Justin Gaethje dominated Tony Ferguson to claim the interim lightweight championship. UFC is set to host an additional Fight Night this Saturday featuring Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris in a heavyweight bout.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT FULL CARD:

Main Event:

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Ovince St. Preux vs. Ben Rothwell

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simón

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Drew Dober vs. Alexander Hernandez

Prelims: