UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed on Monday his father is in critical condition due to COVID-19.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov recently underwent heart surgery due to complications from the coronavirus, per the UFC star.

"My father, right now, is located in a hospital. He is in critical condition as a result of this virus," Khabib said in an Instagram video translated by ESPN. "It impacted his heart because last year he had a surgery there, and right now, they did another surgery. He is in a very difficult situation, very difficult. We are asking Allah that he returns him to us."

Khabib noted the toll COVID-19 has taken on his family outside of his father's condition.

"In my personal case, I've had more than 20 people sick from my family," Nurmagomedov said. "More than 20 people were lying in the ICUs. And many of them are no longer among us. Many acquaintances have died, many parents of my relatives. Everybody is having a hard time dealing with it."

Nurmagomedov was slated to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April, but he withdrew from the event due to travel restrictions out of Russia. Justin Gaethje replaced Nurmagomedov and defeated Ferguson to win the interim lightweight title.