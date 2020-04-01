Khabib Nurmagomedov will no longer face Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18, the MMA fighter announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Nurmagomedov said he will remain in quarantine in his home in Dagestan, Russia, amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Nurmagomedov revealed that he has been unable to travel from Russia due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In his announcement, Nurmagomedov expressed frustration that he is expected to travel for the event while "whole world should be in quarantine.

"I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others," Nurmagomedov wrote in his post. "I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all."

As sporting events around the world have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, UFC president Dana White has maintained that UFC 249 will go on. The event will take place behind closed doors at an undisclosed location after it was originally scheduled to be held at Barclays Center.

Nurmagomedov's withdrawal from the event marks the fifth time a UFC bout with Ferguson has fallen through.

As of Monday, UFC was reportedly looking to fill Nurmagomedov's potential void to maintain the main card with Ferguson. According to ESPN, Ferguson has been offered a fight against Justin Gaethje to headline the card, but an agreement has not been reached.

Nurmagomedov (28-0-0) holds the longest undefeated streak in MMA and is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion.