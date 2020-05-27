Nevada State Athletic Commission Approves UFC 250 on June 6

The Nevada State Athletic Commission approved on Wednesday a pair of UFC cards to be held in Las Vegas over the next two weeks, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

UFC Fight Night will be held on May 30, while UFC 250–headlined by Amanda Nunes' bout against Felicia Spencer–will be held on June 6. Both fights will take place at the UFC Apex with no fans in attendance.

"Throughout this process, we've been working hand in glove with the UFC," NSAC executive director Bob Bennett said. "I'm aware of their operations plan and everything is moving forward based on their operations plan and our protocols."

UFC held three events in Jacksonville, Fla. in May. UFC Fight Night will mark the organization's first event in Las Vegas since the COVID-19 crisis began in March. Fighters will need to receive two coronavirus tests before they are approved to participate in UFC events.

In addition, Las Vegas will host a pair of Top Rank boxing events in June at the MGM Grand, per Raimondi.