A verbal feud between UFC president Dana White and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones continued on Saturday.

On May 21, Jones tweeted that he was being denied increased compensation for a potential heavyweight fight with Francis Ngannou. White and Jones have since exchanged words, with the UFC president responding to comments from Jones stating that his reputation is being tarnished.

"He can do whatever he wants," White said after Saturday night's UFC event. "He wants to sit out, fight, he can do whatever. He can say whatever he wants publicly. It's his God-given right in America. He can say whatever he wants. When he's ready to come back, he can. In one of his tweets, he said I tarnished his name. I tarnished you? You've done a very good job of tarnishing you."

Among a variety of charges during his UFC career, Jones most recently pled guilty to a second drunken driving offense in New Mexico in March.

Following White's comments, Jones took to Twitter early Sunday morning and told White to "put your money where your mouth is and release me from that contract." Previously on Friday, he continued his compensation disputes.

"Don't be a f---ing liar," Jones wrote on Twitter. "My reputation has already [taken] enough hits. I don't need this bulls--- Dana. I never asked for [Deontay Wilder] numbers. And how about since [Wilder] is making $30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I'm the [greatest of all time] and everything."

White ensured on Saturday that he wants Jones to continue to compete in UFC, but under proper payment. In response, Jones has said he "simply asked for a Super fight and asked to be compensated for it."

"Being the greatest of all time doesn't mean you get $30 million. It's being able to sell," White said. "[Jones] said, 'I don't give a f--- what the numbers are. I want what I want.' That's not how life works."

Jones (26-1-0) has been regarded as the greatest MMA fighter of all time by White. He last participated in a bout on Feb. 8 at UFC 247 when he defended his light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes.