UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones helped clean the streets of Albuquerque on Monday following protests on Sunday night after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. He was stopped by police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes. Floyd can be seen on video repeatedly saying "I can't breathe," before his death.

Protests emerged throughout the country following Floyd's death, including in Albuquerque. Jones helped clean and rebuild the city on Monday.

"Lots of work to do out in the streets today men," Jones wrote on Twitter. "If you're a real one, call your boys and get to work."

Jones also provided a public service on Sunday night. He confronted a pair of teenagers carrying spray cans, taking the cans in order to prevent vandalism during the protests.

"Why the f--- are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities," Jones wrote on Sunday. "As a young black man trust me I'm frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse."

Jones, 32, is a resident of Albuquerque. He claimed the light heavyweight championship after defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February.