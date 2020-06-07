UFC 250 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

WELTERWEIGHT FIGHT: ANTHONY ROCCO MARTIN VS. NEIL MAGNY -- 10:41 PM ET

Neil Magny defeated Anthony Rocco Martin by unanimous decision.

Magny (23-7) executed his game plan perfectly, wearing down Martin (17-6) with a combination of leg kicks, jabs, and unrelenting pressure.

Martin landed a shot and dictated the pace of the opening round, but Magny is known for timing his opponents before attacking. Magny was in control of round two, dropping a perfectly placed right hand, and controlled the third and final round, capitalizing on an exhausted Martin, wearing him down with elite cardio.

Magny started to land solid, clean shots as the third round closed. Martin was on the final fight of his contract and found a way to go the distance, but that was a fight that belonged to Magny.

BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT: EDDIE WINELAND VS. SEAN O’MALLEY -- 10:21 PM ET

Sean O’Malley was only eight years old when Eddie Wineland made his fighting debut, but the difference in experience was not a factor.

Less than two minutes into the first round, O’Malley (12-0) dropped Wineland (24-14-1) with a walkaway KO punch. O’Malley faked the jab with his left, then sent Wineland to the mat with a ferocious right hand.

Wineland is a former WEC champ and remains a big name in MMA, and such a dominant performance bodes well for O’Malley. His striking is some of the best in MMA, and that knockout victory puts O’Malley in a position to renegotiate his contract and join the top 15 bantamweights in the UFC.

PREVIEW -- 9:42 PM ET

The past week has been full of chaos for the UFC.

Jon Jones announced he is no longer interested in defending the Light Heavyweight title, exiting stage left until the UFC pays him his worth in the cage.

Jorge Masvidal, one of the most exciting fighters in all of MMA and the man with the BMF title in his possession, announced via Twitter that he would rather be a free agent than remain with UFC if he doesn't get paid.

Entering UFC 250, it is anything but business as usual. But there is no question or uncertainty about what we are going to witness later this evening as Amanda Nunes defends her Featherweight Championship against Felicia Spencer.

Nunes (19-4) looks to continue her reign of dominance and collect her twentieth victory in the cage. Standing in her way is Spencer (8-1), a legitimate threat, but Nunes has defeated elite opponents before with relative ease. By the night's end, Spencer is likely to add her name to a long and distinguished list of fighters that fell short against a woman staking her claim as the greatest of all-time.

The 250 card also features three bantamweight fights, most notably Cody Garbrandt seeking to retain a prominent spot in the division with a victory against Raphael Assunção. Following a dominant performance in December 2016 where we won the Bantamweight title from Dominick Cruz, Garbrandt (11-3) has lost three in a row. A fight against the talented Assunção (27-7) will provide a temperature check to gauge the brightness of his future.

Also on the card is Aljamain Sterling continuing his pursuit of the now-vacant Bantamweight title. Sterling (18-3) needs to defeat Cory Sandhagen (12-1) to have his ticket punched for a title fight, no small task considering that Sandhagen has won each of his last seven fights.

Anthony Rocco Martin fights Neil Magny in welterweight action. Though a title fight is not imminent for either fighter, Martin (17-5) needs this win against Magny (22-7) to show he belongs in the upper echelon of the division. Opening the card is the severely underrated Eddie Wineland against emerging contender Sean O’Malley. Wineland (24-13-1) is on the back nine of his career, but his explosive style will cause problems for the undefeated O’Malley (11-0). This is a fight that is a must-have for the 25-year-old O’Malley as he continues his climb to MMA stardom.



But the showcase of the evening is the main event, where Nunes looks to add another name plate to her fighting portfolio. A dominant performance against Spencer will leave no doubt as to Nunes’ place among the greatest fighters to ever grace the Octagon.