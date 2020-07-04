UFC 251, scheduled for July 11 at UFC's "Fight Island" facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will be without one of its main event fighters.

Gilbert Burns has tested positive for coronavirus and is being scratched from the event, according to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie. He was scheduled to fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Bohn reports that the fight is expected to be rescheduled for a later date. Burns had been training in Florida and traveled to Las Vegas for testing. His brother and cornerman, Herbert Burns, and coach Greg Jones have also reportedly tested positive. Though he reportedly did not test positive, Usman did not board the plane to Abu Dhabi.

Two other title fights are on the schedule for UFC 251: Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend his featherweight belt against Max Holloway, while Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will fight for the vacant bantamweight belt.