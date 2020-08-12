Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has signed a four-fight, exclusive contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

VanZant's contract with UFC ended in July after she lost to Amanda Ribas via submission at UFC 251. UFC never entered in "serious talks" to re-sign VanZant prior to her final fight, per Helwani.

"Contract Signed," VanZant wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "About to change the game."

Though VanZant's debut date with Bare Knuckle FC is not yet confirmed, the promotion's plan is reportedly for her to compete in November. Her deal with Bare Knuckle FC is worth over $1 million with additional incentives, per Helwani.

After her final UFC fight, VanZant reportedly spoke to other MMA organizations before coming to terms with Bare Knuckle FC, which was founded in 2018. Her contract with Bare Knuckle FC is reportedly a "significant raise" from what she made with UFC.

VanZant has been outspoken on the compensation she received while signed with UFC, stating she made more during her "Dancing with the Stars" appearance in 2016 than during her entire UFC career. She has also said she could make more money on Instagram than in one fight on her UFC deal.

VanZant's UFC career began in December 2013 when she was signed in the strawweight division. The 26-year-old later moved to the flyweight division in 2017 and finished her UFC career with a 5-4 record and 8-5 pro record. She last recorded a victory at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 19, 2019 against Rachael Ostovich via submission in the second round.