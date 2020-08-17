Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Jones announced his decision to vacate the UFC light heavyweight title on Monday.

"Today I confirm that I'm vacating the light heavyweight championship," Jones tweeted. "It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, UFC and most importantly you fans."

Jones will not be leaving UFC after defeating Dominick Reyes in UFC 247 in February. Jones said on Monday night he will continue his UFC career as a heavyweight.

"Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavyweight," Jones tweeted. All good news, the weight gaining process begins."

Jones sports a 26–1 career record, with one no contest after fighting Daniel Cormier in UFC 214. He has not lost a fight in over a decade since falling to Matt Hamill in The Ultimate Fighter 10 finale in 2009.