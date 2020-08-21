Report: Amanda Nunes to Defend Featherweight Title in December Bout vs. Megan Anderson

UFC dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes is reportedly set to defend her featherweight title later this year, which would mark the third time in four years she's fought in a title defense bout.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

Nunes (20-4) will reportedly face off against Megan Anderson on Dec. 12 in what's expected to be UFC 256, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. The location for the fight is undetermined.

Nunes' partner, UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff, is due to give birth to the couple's first child in September. She last fought on June 6 at UFC 250, defeating Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision to retain her featherweight championship. Nunes has won her past 11 fights, and has not lost since Sept. 27, 2014, against Cat Zingano at UFC 178.

Anderson (11-4) last competed at UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo on Feb. 29, defeating Norma Dumont Viana with a first-round knockout. The fight with Nunes will be Anderson's sixth in a UFC event. She's 3-2 in UFC fights for her career, with all three wins coming via first-round stoppages.