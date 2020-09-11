Conor McGregor Says USADA Drug Tested Him on Yacht

Connor McGregor took to social media Friday to say that a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency representative showed up to his yacht to collect a sample despite McGregor saying he is retired from the sport.

McGregor posted two photos, one of the letters sent from the USADA and another of the testing kit. The test appears to signify that McGregor hasn't filed paperwork with the USADA that would signal his official exit from MMA.

"What’s going on here UFC?" McGregor tweeted. "USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing? I’ve retired guys! But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby! Forever and always, God Bless 180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!!"

McGregor, a two-time UFC division champion, hasn't fought since defeating Donald Cerrone in January. He said in June that he was retiring from the sport and later told ESPN's Ariel Helwani that "the game just does not excite me."

McGregor has retired and unretired multiple times in recent years, including in March 2016, April 2019 and this past June.

McGregor is preparing for an upcoming water-bicycling endurance race that will go from Corsica to Monaco. The Marathon Endurance Race begins Saturday.