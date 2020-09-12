Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was taken into police custody in Corsica on suspicion of attempted "sexual assault and sexual exhibition."

AFP Sport initially reported McGregor was arrested for indecent exposure, but later provided an update with a statement from the prosecutor's office in Bastia.

"Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor [sic] was the subject of a hearing by the police," the statement said, per AFP Sport.

The statement provided no additional details on the alleged offenses.

McGregor's attorney, Emmanuelle Ramon, told AFP that McGregor was released on Saturday and no charges were filed against him. Ramon ripped the complaint against his client, calling it "abusive."

A spokesperson for McGregor also released statements to The New York Post and TMZ Sports.

"Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released," the spokesperson said.

McGregor has been in France with his fiancee Dee Devlin while preparing for a 180-kilometer water bike race from Corsica to Monaco. He planned to participate in the event with Princess Charlene of Monaco to promote water safety awareness, but he has since been forced to withdraw.

McGregor, nicknamed "Notorious," is no stranger to trouble with the law. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in July 2018 for attacking a bus filled with MMA fighters in Brooklyn following an event at Barclays Center. In 2019, he faced a civil suit for smashing a man's cell phone outside the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

In June, McGregor announced his retirement from MMA for the third time.