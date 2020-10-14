Conor McGregor Says He Will Fight Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23

Conor McGregor said on Twitter Wednesday that he's accepted an offer to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC bout on Jan. 23, 2021.

McGregor wrote on Twitter he would like to the fight to happen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys.

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, there is no official bout agreement in place as of Wednesday evening.

In a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, UFC president Dana White previously said his organization made McGregor an offer for the fight.

McGregor, a two-time UFC division champion, hasn't fought since defeating Donald Cerrone last January. He was taken into custody in September by police in Corsica on suspicion of attempted "sexual assault and sexual exhibition."

He said in June that he was retiring from the sport and later told ESPN that "the game just does not excite me."

McGregor has retired and un-retired multiple times in recent years, including in March 2016, April 2019 and this past June.