Israel Adesanya To Join Broadcast Booth for Tyson-Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson is returning to boxing, so it only makes sense to have the baddest man on the planet on hand to watch the fight.

Israel Adesanya, the dominant and undefeated UFC middleweight champion, will join the broadcast booth for the Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. pay per view scheduled to take place on November 28.

“I am so grateful that I am going to be there commentating,” said Adesanya. “Mike’s been retired for so many years, so this is something I never thought I’d see again. But as soon as I saw a clip of him training, I thought, ‘What the f***? Mike Tyson is banging again.’”

Adesanya will be part of a broadcast team that includes “Sugar” Ray Leonard and Al Bernstein. The four-fight card also includes Badou Jack against Blake McKernan, as well as former NBA star Nate Robinson matched up against Jake Paul. The main event is an eight-round bout featuring the 54-year-old Tyson against the 51-year-old Jones Jr. Despite their advanced fighting age, Adesanya expects a competitive bout.

“We’re not going to see an exhibition, this will be a fight between two war dogs gunning for each other,” said Adesanya. “I know fighting, I know boxing, and I’ve studied Tyson and Roy Jones. I know their strengths. I used to watch their highlights before my kickboxing fights just to fire myself up because I was such a fan. I can’t wait to be on this call with ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard and shoot the s*** about fighting and share some of my insights, as well.”

Adesanya (22-0) last fought in September, delivering a dominant performance in a one-sided beatdown of the formerly undefeated Paulo Costa. Next on his agenda is a shot at the Light Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Jan Blachowicz. If he wins that title, a dream matchup against Jon Jones would loom as a possibility.

“I want that 205 [pound] belt,” said Adesanya. “That’s my next goal. I already settled that with Dana, we had a verbal agreement, and it’s going to happen.”

