How to Watch UFC 255

Deiveson Figueiredo will fight against Alex Perez to retain his flyweight championship title in the UFC 255 main event on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Figueiredo (19-1-0) and Perez (24-5-0) make up one of two title fights on the UFC 255 main card, joining the women's flyweight championship bout between Valentina Shevchenko (19-3-0) and Jennifer Maia (18-6-1) as the co-main event. Shevchenko is the reigning women's flyweight champion.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: PPV

Live Stream: You can stream UFC 255 exclusively on ESPN+. You can save over 25% when you buy UFC 255 and an ESPN+ annual plan here.

Figueiredo won the vacant Flyweight Championship via a technical submission of Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night on July 19. He was initially slated to defend his title against former UFC Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 255, but Garbrandt reportedly had to pull out of the fight due to a torn bicep in early October. Perez was originally set to face Brandon Moreno at UFC 255 before being announced as Garbrandt's replacement.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko has successfully defended her Women's Flyweight Champion title three times since first winning the belt at UFC 231 on Dec. 8, 2018. Maia last fought on Aug. 1 at UFC Fight Night, where her first-round submission of Joanne Calderwood was named the Performance of the Night.

Full UFC 255 Fight Card

Main Card: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Alex Perez

Women's Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jennifer Maia

Welterweight: Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Women's Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Light Heavyweight: Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary Card: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Women's Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski

Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby

Early Preliminary Card: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2